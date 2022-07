Soul singer P.P. Arnold is the author of the new memoir Soul Survivor: The Autobiography. In a new interview with The Telegraph, it’s revealed that Arnold alleges in her book that Ike Turner “trapped her in a room and raped her.” It’s not specified in the interview when the alleged assault occurred. “What can I say? It was awful,” Arnold told The Telegraph. “I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself. I was told Tina [Turner] wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me. If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO