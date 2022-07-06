Cottage Grove welcomes Team Botswana Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. — The medals that will be presented to athletes at the World Athletics Championships coming to Eugene July 15 -24 have been revealed. Oregon22 says that in addition to the full medal ceremonies with national anthems, medal-winning athletes will be presented with Instant Medals immediately after their finals. The Instant Medal, they say, will allow athletes to celebrate their victory "in the moment" and share that moment with family and friends.
Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four-star cornerback Caleb Presley announced live on CBSSportsHQ that he was committing to the Oregon football team, on Tuesday. Presley is the highest ranked recruit out of Washington in the 2023 class. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Rainier Beach High School in Washington chose Oregon over Alabama, Michigan State, Texas...
If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police will be conducting traffic enforcement patrols in the Veneta area during the Oregon Country Fair beginning Thursday, July 7 and continuing through Monday, July 11. The sheriff's office says deputies and troopers will be focusing on DUII...
Southern Oregon and Northern California — As people continue to feel pain at the pump, flex fuel has come to the forefront as a solution because of its typically cheaper sticker price. Flex fuel is a blend of gasoline and ethanol. While most regular gasoline in the country has...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police have released the names of the drivers involved in a two commercial vehicle crash that closed southbound I-5 lanes near Ashland for 10 hours Tuesday night. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at 6:36 p.m. According to OSP,...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Some Springfield residents say they're concerned to know that a former neighbor who was convicted of killing three people and trying to kill two others in 2015 is moving from Oregon State Hospital to a less secure recovery home in Woodburn. Michael Bryant was found guilty except...
On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
Douglas County(Released by Oregon State Police)-On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was...
EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Eugene Police have announced the results from the Fourth of July weekend Illegal Fireworks Amnesty Turn-In events in Eugene and Springfield. Metro Explosive Disposal Unit Sergeant Demian San Miguel reported, “Overall, it was a good turn-in.”. For 2022, Eugene Fireworks Amnesty Day brought in about...
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went on a rampage seven years ago, killing his father and two others, is being released by the Psychiatric Security Review Board into a less secure house in Woodburn, the Lane County District Attorney said today. In November 2015 Michael Bryant...
The Applegate House Heritage Arts and Education has received a $5,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, in its most recent round of giving. The grant was among nearly $650,000 the foundation granted to charities in Douglas and six other counties. AHHAe was founded in 2000 and is...
Comments / 0