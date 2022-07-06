ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Women Forward International brings together Mexican, Calif. food recovery partners for distribution event in Antioch Thursday

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the auspices of WFI, the Mexican Association of Vegan Entrepreneurs is joining with California’s White Pony Express to create a model for attacking food insecurity on a global scale. On July 7, 2022, a new global partnership will make the first of many shared moves against food...

contracostaherald.com

