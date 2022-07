It has been a hot day! Highs reached into the middle 90s area-wide, Vero Beach even reached 97 this afternoon, breaking the record high for today of 96 set back in 1995!. Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop this afternoon and will stick around through this evening. A few storms could be strong with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and a few strong wind gusts.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO