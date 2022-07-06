New TSA data: Average of 17 guns a day confiscated at US airport checkpoints in 2022

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The July 4th holiday weekend is setting a record.The TSA says it happened Friday, July 1, when the agency screened the most passengers at airports across the country since the pandemic began: 2,490,490. The last time it came close to that number was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year, when 2,450,300 travelers were screened at airport checkpoints nationwide.Single day travel numbers that exceeded July 1 came a month before the pandemic began: February 14, 2020, when TSA screened 2,494,922 passengers.Three days earlier, February 11, 2020, the agency's statistics show 2,507,588 travelers were screened.At DFW...
