Aggravated assault under investigation after man is shot in the shoulder in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that left one person injured Tuesday evening.
At 6:20pm a Gold Cross Med unit was flagged down by a driver at Peach Orchard and Trout Drive in reference to a passenger in the vehicle being shot.ALSO: Man found shot dead in North Augusta home, suspect arrested
The victim had a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
CID is investigating. There is no other information available at this time.
