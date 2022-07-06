ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Valley, CA

Bicyclist Critically Injured in Collision with Pickup Truck

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CNS) - A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died Tuesday after colliding with a pickup in Fountain Valley.

Dac Them Kieu was riding east on Garfield Avenue when a Ford F-350 truck made a left turn from eastbound Garfield to northbound Brookhurst Street just before 7 a.m., according to police.

Kieu was taken to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, according to police.

The pickup driver -- a 65-year-old Huntington Beach man -- remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have factored into the cause of the collision, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision was asked to call police at 714-593-4481.

arnold ziffal
1d ago

God bless him and his family🙏... whoever thinks people should be walking or biking or whatever in the same space as cars weighing 4,000 - 5,000 pounds has never gone to a physics class let alone graduated... and if you think that 6" curb protects you...better get to class!

