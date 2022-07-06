Bicyclist Critically Injured in Collision with Pickup Truck

Photo: Getty Images

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CNS) - A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died Tuesday after colliding with a pickup in Fountain Valley.

Dac Them Kieu was riding east on Garfield Avenue when a Ford F-350 truck made a left turn from eastbound Garfield to northbound Brookhurst Street just before 7 a.m., according to police.

Kieu was taken to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, according to police.

The pickup driver -- a 65-year-old Huntington Beach man -- remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have factored into the cause of the collision, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision was asked to call police at 714-593-4481.