A Bellevue house, known to a generation of kids as the Monkey House, was featured on this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living tours. The monkey connection to the house started in the 1960s. The man who then owned the house found an abandoned spider monkey in a shipping box at the airport. He and his wife adopted it and named it Reb. The wife taught kindergarten, and she took the monkey to her classroom, where Reb became a favorite of her students, coining the name the Monkey House.

BELLEVUE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO