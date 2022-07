Unhoused people camping at Comanche Creek Greenway were given notice last week that the city of Chico will soon begin clearing the area. People who are camping at Comanche Creek will need to go to a designated legal shelter option, such as the Torres Community Shelter or the Pallet shelter site, according to interim City Manager Paul Hahn. If they don’t, Hahn said they’ll face enforcement. Those deemed ineligible for admission to a shelter can camp at a designated site on the northwest corner of Eaton and Cohasset roads. Hahn said the city will open a second site if needed.

CHICO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO