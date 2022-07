There's no denying that Jar Jar Binks is one of the most polarizing figures in all of Star Wars and the hate the Gungan character has been getting since his introduction in Episode I - The Phantom Menace still hasn't died down. For some reason, diehard fans of the franchise just can't seem to get behind the character and over the years, there have been several "what if" attempts from conspiracy theorists that aim to convert the fandom into Jar Jar fanatics.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO