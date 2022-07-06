ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Cook Kane, DeKalb, and DuPage counties

By Mary Kay Kleist, Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xfD7_0gVsyDT500

Chicago Weather Alert: Storms roll in 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties through 9 p.m., as an intense storm moves across the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 8:30 p.m. in DeKalb County.

The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Maple Park to Elgin at about 8:05 p.m., heading southeast at 35 mph.

Impacted locations include Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills and Roselle.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

An earlier severe thunderstorm warning in McHenry County has been canceled, but not before reports it dumped 2.25 inches of rain in about 30 minutes in the village of Union.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

A severe thunderstorm warning has just issued for portions of Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties; valid through 9:00 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 806 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... WESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 900 PM CDT. * AT 805 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MAPLE PARK TO CAMPTON HILLS TO ELGIN, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, HANOVER PARK, ADDISON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ST. CHARLES, WOODRIDGE, GLEN ELLYN, WEST CHICAGO, BATAVIA, GENEVA, CAMPTON HILLS AND ROSELLE. THIS INCLUDES...SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, FERMILAB, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WHEATON COLLEGE, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Lake and Cook Co

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A 64 mph wind gust was measured in Wonder Lake with this storm! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, North Chicago, Mundelein and Niles. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 15 and 46. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 3. I-294 between mile markers 15 and 46. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Wrigley Field.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Some Highland Park businesses remain closed, must improvise with FBI still processing massacre scene

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Businesses are struggling to return to normal in downtown Highland Park, three days after a massacre at the July 4th Parade left seven people dead and dozens wounded. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, the Highland Park Chamber of Commerce just told us that there are about 100 businesses affected by a crime scene perimeter around the site of the massacre. Those businesses are either completely closed for the time being, or finding another way to function while the investigation continues. One example is Curt's Café, 1766 2nd St. Just because they can't get...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe weather threat continues following warnings

CHICAGO — After some active weather early Tuesday morning, more is on the docket in the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana until 8 p.m. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs into the low to mid 90s with cooler...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Batavia, IL
City
Woodridge, IL
City
Union, IL
City
Hanover, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Roselle, IL
City
Campton Hills, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Streamwood, IL
City
Schaumburg, IL
City
Glen Ellyn, IL
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Elgin, IL
City
Wheaton, IL
City
Hanover Park, IL
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
City
Glendale Heights, IL
City
Naperville, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Ramon
WGN TV

Strong T-Storms portions of Will Co IL and Lake Co IN until 2:15AM…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 338. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 241 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and Will County Fairgrounds.
WILL COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Suburbs#Severe Thunderstorms
kanecountyconnects.com

Carnegie Award for Heroism Bestowed on Two in Kane County

The prestigious Carnegie Medal is the latest accolade for Aurora resident Lewis Medina. Medina rescued a man from an SUV stuck on railroad tracks seconds before it was hit by an oncoming train last October. Since then he has been honored by his community several times, including earlier this year by Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain who presented Medina with the 2021 Roscoe Ebey Citizens of the Year award.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

"HP Strong": Highland Park slowly coming to terms with tragedy after Monday's deadly mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been three days since the mass shooting in Highland Park, and the community is just starting to come to terms with what happened.CBS 2's Marissa Parra tells us about those we've lost, those who survived, and those who helped them.At least 38 people were hurt, and 7 people died, but some of the store owners in Highland Park were heroes who kept those numbers from climbing higher.Those who died ranged in age from 35 to 88.The latest victim was 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, who died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Evanston.His family said he was a...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CHICAGO SKYLINE LOOKED INSANELY SCARY IN LAST NIGHT'S STORM

While Chicago has many problems, it's still an incredible city. Well, we were able to see a great sighting last night:. High winds and heavy rain hit the Chicago area Monday evening as tornado warnings blared across the region. Take a look at this incredible view:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and muggy conditions to continue through Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy and muggy conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the workweek with a chance of showers.But then drier and sunnier conditions are expected for the weekend.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 68.TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High 82.A chance of showers on Friday gives way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy