ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Highland Park, calls deadly mass shooting "absolutely senseless"

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsiYl_0gVsxFGk00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Highland Park on Tuesday, telling the community still reeling from Monday's deadly mass shooting "we're here for you and we stand with you," after seven people were killed and dozens more were wounded.

"I'm so sorry for what you all have experienced, and the pain, the suffering. This should never have happened. We talk about it being senseless. It is senseless. It is absolutely senseless," Harris said Tuesday evening.

Harris' visit to Highland Park came just hours after prosecutors announced murder charges against the shooter, and said more charges are coming.

"This person will be brought to justice, but it's not going to undo what happened," she said.

Harris said the White House will continue to ensure Highland Park has any federal resources it needs for the investigation, and for victims and their families and loved ones to cope with what happened.

"We're here for you and we stand with you," she said. "I want for you that you hold each other tight as a community, that you know that you have a whole nation who cares deeply about you, and stands with you."

"There's a lot of healing that's going to have to happen; that is both physical and emotional. There is no question that this experience is something that is going to linger in terms of the trauma," she added.

As Harris and President Joe Biden have done after previous mass shootings, the vice president called for stricter gun laws to avoid such tragedies in the future.

"We've got to be smarter as a country in terms of who has access to what, and in particular assault weapons. We've got to take this stuff seriously; as seriously as you all, because you have been forced to have to take it seriously. The whole nation should understand, and have a level of empathy to understand that this can happen anywhere, in any peace-loving community, and we should stand together and speak out about why it's got to stop," she said.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

South Side pastor connects with north suburban community after mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trauma and heartache are bonds that no one wants to share.But the recent gun violence in Highland Park is bringing together two communities closer. Ones that are now leaning on each other more than ever.CBS 2's Steven Graves explains.Taking on the effects of gun violence is common and just about weekly here at Bright Star Church in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. And a connection between faith leaders on the South Side all the way up to the North Side is providing solace in an unexpected time of need.Pastor Chris Harris sits at the ready. Anxious to help Highland Park residents,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Democrat Chicago official slams police chief's message to parents: 'Lori Lightfoot's puppet'

Chicago alderman and Democratic mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez slammed the Windy City's police chief as Lori Lightfoot's "puppet" for "deflecting responsibility" and "emboldening criminals" with soft-on-crime policies. Lopez responded on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday after Police Superintendent David Brown said parents in the city must "know where [their] are" following the July 4th weekend that saw 51 shootings in the city, with eight killed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Seven victims of Highland Park July 4th parade massacre honored at Central Business District memorial

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Part of busy Central Avenue in Highland Park remained roped off Thursday night, as authorities continued actively investigating the massacre that left seven people dead and dozens wounded during the July 4th parade. But just the other side of the yellow police tape at Central and St. Johns avenues, something pretty special has been happening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, hundreds of people came out Thursday night – taking a moment, leaving flowers. And they are determined not to let the center of town be remembered for...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Justice, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

"HP Strong": Highland Park slowly coming to terms with tragedy after Monday's deadly mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been three days since the mass shooting in Highland Park, and the community is just starting to come to terms with what happened.CBS 2's Marissa Parra tells us about those we've lost, those who survived, and those who helped them.At least 38 people were hurt, and 7 people died, but some of the store owners in Highland Park were heroes who kept those numbers from climbing higher.Those who died ranged in age from 35 to 88.The latest victim was 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, who died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Evanston.His family said he was a...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Could Highland Park gunman's father face liability for sponsoring FOID card? A legal expert thinks so

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Highland Park residents continue to move forward, many are asking if the suspect's parents could be liable for the deadly mass shooting on Monday.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into that question. According to legal experts, charges could be on the table.So far prosecutors have been very hesitant to say anything on the record about charges against the suspected shooter's parents. But one legal expert said there could be a case to charge the dad, and that's only four days into the investigation. On Thursday, the attorney for the suspected shooter's parents – Robert...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
CBS Chicago

For Highland Park massacre victim Eduardo Uvaldo, family was everything

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) – One of those killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park was remembered as a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, was the seventh person identified among those shot and killed at the July 4th parade."He was sweet, loving. He cared about his family a lot," said Jackie Tapia, a spokesperson for Uvaldo's family.Tapia said going to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade with his grandchildren was a yearly tradition for Uvaldo. A photo shows him at a past parade wearing his patriotic red, white and blue flag shorts."It was his favorite...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect confessed to attack, considered another shooting in Wisconsin

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The suspect in the deadly Highland Park mass shooting, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, confessed to opening fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade, before fleeing to Wisconsin, where he considered shooting more people.Crimo was ordered held without bail at his first court appearance on Wednesday, where prosecutors revealed he fired more than 80 rounds during the attack. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli later revealed Crimo drove to Wisconsin, after fleeing the scene of the mass shooting, and "seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Finding rifle was pivotal to capturing parade shooting suspect, chief says

The 21-year-old suspect in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting showed no emotion during his virtual court appearance on Wednesday. Investigators say Robert Crimo III took aim and fired 83 rounds at spectators from a rooftop, stopping to reload his rifle. Then he made a run for it in women's clothing, leaving his gun behind. "He indiscriminately fired at the crowd of people and struck people at random," Highland Park Police chief Lou Jogmen told CBS News in an exclusive interview. It was an attack he'd allegedly been planning for weeks. "There was quite a bit of preplanning that went into it...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Murder#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
CBS Chicago

Highland Park police chief recalls hearing 'clear' sounds of gunfire during mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Highland Park police Chief Lou Jogmen was at the July 4th parade with his family when a gunman opened fire and killed seven people while wounding dozens.Jogmen told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar that as soon as he started hearing the gunshots very early in the parade, he knew right away that it couldn't be anything else based on the cadence of those shots."I mean it was clear, unequivocal," Jogmen said. "We knew it was going to be a different day and everybody jumped into action and started following their training."Jogmen said after leaving the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Bobby Crimo III, held without bail, charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder in Highland Park mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the accused gunman in Monday's deadly mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park, was ordered held without bond on Wednesday.Prosecutors argued Crimo must be held without bail because he faces a mandatory life sentence if he's convicted.A Lake County judge ruled Crimo presents a "specific and present threat" to the public, and ordered him held without bail.Crimo is charged with with seven counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the seven people were killed in what Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart has described as a "premeditated and calculated...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Parishioners gather at Highwood's St. James Church to in memory of fellow congregants who died in Highland Park

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Multiple vigils were held Thursday evening for the victims of the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, one vigil was held at St. James Church in Highwood – a church that some of the victims who died attended. Several church members will never walk back through the doors of the church, and others will have lasting scars when they finally return. But their church family will be there when they do. There were hymns of praise as the St. James Church family reflected. The deadly parade shooting hits the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge police turn over evidence in investigation of teen reportedly pinned by off-duty officer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Park Ridge Police Department said it has turned over all its evidence related to the investigation of a Chicago police officer reportedly pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground last weekPark Ridge police said in a news release the department met with several prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on Wednesday about the incident which involved an off-duty Chicago police sergeant.All police reports, videos, and body camera footage was presented to the state's attorney's office, which will review the incident.The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him...
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Some Highland Park businesses remain closed, must improvise with FBI still processing massacre scene

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Businesses are struggling to return to normal in downtown Highland Park, three days after a massacre at the July 4th Parade left seven people dead and dozens wounded. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, the Highland Park Chamber of Commerce just told us that there are about 100 businesses affected by a crime scene perimeter around the site of the massacre. Those businesses are either completely closed for the time being, or finding another way to function while the investigation continues. One example is Curt's Café, 1766 2nd St. Just because they can't get...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy