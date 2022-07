Cast: Masahiro Matsuoka Rei Kikukawa Don Frye Maki Mizuno Kazuki Kitamura. Geners: Action Adventure Science Fiction Fantasy Thriller. Humanity final rids themselves of Godzilla, in-prisoning him in an icy tomb at the South Pole. All is peaceful until various monsters emerge to lay waste to Earth's cities. Overwhelmed, humanity is seemingly saved by a race of benevolent aliens known as Xiliens. But not all is what it seems with these bizarre visitors. If humanity wishes to survive they must reluctantly resurrect their most hated enemy, Godzilla.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO