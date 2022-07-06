Highland Park residents pause to remember people killed

Residents of Highland Park pause to remember people killed 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As people come to terms with the devastation of the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4, those who attended the event are coming back to the scene.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports complete strangers are also stopping by the parade route to pay their respects.

The words people are using include heartbreak, frustration and anger. As memorials grow at the scene, so does the need for a sense of closure and peace.

FBI agents are still looking into evidence at this crime scene. Part of Central Avenue, where the shooting took place, remains closed.

There are many items still scattered throughout including children's bikes and chairs. A couple said their phone and other personal items are there.

A woman named Lori said her mom was at the parade stepping over dead bodies. She came to the area for her mother, and to pay respects.

And then there are survivors like Tim Wilson, who was one of more than 40 people who went to nearby hospitals for injuries.

"We were so close. People died like 15 yards from us. It was so surreal we didn't know where we were at or where the shooter was, so we just wanted to walk back and get some sort of closure," Wilson said.

"You know, I'm either going to know the person, I'm going to know someone who knows the person, but we're Highland Parkers, they're members of our community," said Highland Park resident Lori Flores-Weisskopf.

Some people who had abandoned items outside of this crime scene said they have come to find things lost or stolen. CBS 2 is checking in with police to see if they've gotten reports or may have picked up themselves.