Philadelphia, PA

Harper plans to play again in 2022: 'Oh, I'll be back'

MLB
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper guaranteed Tuesday that he will play again in 2022. “Oh, I’ll be back,” he said. But when? Harper declined to offer a timetable to return from last Wednesday’s surgery to repair his fractured left thumb. “I don’t want to hope or think...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Inbox: Has Cleveland's plan for Trade Deadline changed?

CLEVELAND -- The Guardians are coming off a rough stretch against the Red Sox, Twins, Yankees and Tigers after having an exciting road trip in Colorado, Los Angeles and Minnesota. What does this mean for the team moving forward?. Let’s try to answer some questions in this week’s Guardians Inbox:...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Yankees News

BOSTON -- Gerrit Cole stood at the back of the Fenway Park mound, exasperation sagging his shoulders. Rafael Devers had just clubbed his second home run of the game, continuing to own the upper hand in their personal history, and the Yankees' ace extended his arms as if to say:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Play Beat the Streak now -- and lock in these picks

Beat the Streak is back for the 2022 season -- and the $5.6 million prize is still up for grabs. The idea is simple -- pick one player (or two) every day who you think will get a hit. The objective -- surpass Joe DiMaggio's record-long 56-game hitting streak -- is a bit more challenging.
MLB
MLB

Is this rookie the future ace for Red Sox?

This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the linescores didn’t live up to expectations in Boston or Worcester, Wednesday was a big night for two important Red Sox pitchers.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Pick your All-Star: Swanson vs. Turner

Phase 2 of the Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot has arrived, and that means some of the most exciting players in MLB going head to head for the right to start the 92nd All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The Phase 1 results were announced last Thursday, leaving two...
MLB
MLB

Bats silenced again on 'one of those nights'

MIAMI -- On Tuesday afternoon, his 28th birthday, Shohei Ohtani brought an indelible spark to loanDepot park. His stardom, as well as that of Mike Trout, led fans to swarm around the Angels’ dugout during batting practice prior to the first game of the two-game set in Miami. Though...
MLB
MLB

Phillies News

PHILADELPHIA -- Everybody knows the story of the Phillies’ bullpen over the past few years. It was one of frustration and heartbreak. But something is happening with the bullpen this year, particularly since the end of May. Not only is it pitching well; it is dominating. It is making up.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Pick your All-Star: Anderson vs. Bichette

Phase 2 of the Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot has arrived, and that means some of the most exciting players in MLB are going head to head for the right to start the 92nd All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The Phase 1 results were announced last Thursday, leaving...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Mets awaken late in Cincy: 'We'll bust some pipes'

CINCINNATI -- Buck Showalter ticked off the contributors to the Mets’ late-game success, taking care not to omit anyone from the list. There was Dominic Smith, of course, whose RBI double in the 10th inning gave the Mets the lead for good in their 8-3 win over the Reds. There was Brandon Nimmo -- not only for his three-run homer to break open the game at Great American Ball Park, but for his precision in directing Smith where to slide as he scored a key insurance run on a James McCann hit. There was Starling Marte, whose game-tying RBI double in the ninth gave the Mets a chance, and Adonis Medina, whose three scoreless innings of relief made everything possible.
MLB
MLB

Schwarber joins Phils greats with latest blasts

PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson did not hesitate Wednesday when asked which Phillies players should make the National League All-Star team. Kyle Schwarber, for sure, he said. Thomson mentioned others, too. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Seranthony Domínguez, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper, who could win the NL fan vote at DH even though he is injured. But Schwarber has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball for more than a month. He homered twice in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, putting him in elite company in Phillies history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

'Yeah, I'm back': Eloy's return fires up White Sox

CHICAGO -- There was ﻿Eloy Jiménez﻿, lying on the ground just beyond first base at Target Field in Minneapolis, pounding his fist in anger after being injured while trying to beat out a slow roller to third during the second inning of a game on April 23.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

'A lot of good memories': Chapman reflects on A's tenure

OAKLAND -- A visit from the Blue Jays earlier this week sparked a trip down memory lane for the A’s with Matt Chapman returning to the Coliseum for the first time since being traded to Toronto this spring. A season-high attendance of over 24,000 fans, many of whom were...
MLB
MLB

Vintage Keuchel music to D-backs' ears

PHOENIX -- As ﻿Dallas Keuchel﻿ took the mound Thursday night for his third start in a D-backs uniform, the public address system blared "I Am" by Rock Mafia. I got my feet on the ground and my head in the clouds, and nothin' can keep me down. I...
BASEBALL
MLB

Red Sox News

With voting closed, All-Star starters revealed tonight (7 ET, ESPN) Who will start the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard? We’ll find out tonight. Voting is closed in the 2022 Chevrolet All-Star Ballot Finals, and the American League and National League All-Star Game starters will be announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show tonight at 7 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Castillo puts Blue Jays in good spot with solid relief appearance

SEATTLE -- Max Castillo had been back up with the big league club for less than a day before becoming the lone bright spot in a gloomy 8-3 Blue Jays loss against the Mariners Thursday night at T-Mobile Park. After losing starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to an ankle contusion last...
MLB
MLB

Experience trumps results in Bello's anticipated debut

BOSTON -- For Brayan Bello, the most anticipated starting pitching prospect the Red Sox have had in years, the experience is what mattered. You can only have one Major League debut. • Box score. Ideally, Bello would have seized the moment and electrified Fenway Park with his impressive repertoire. But...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Sale on outburst: 'It's not something I'm proud of'

BOSTON -- Chris Sale﻿'s level of frustration over walking five batters for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday night in a Minor League rehab start reached the point that it went viral on Twitter. A day later, the lefty was in a much better mood at Fenway Park. This is because...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Davis' slam, McCann's HR bring pair sigh of relief

NEW YORK -- Entering Thursday’s series opener, the Mets’ roster sheet contained 13 active position players, ranging from red-hot to ice-cold and everything in between. If one were to rank those 13 based upon how badly they needed a breakout game, the list would have certainly begun with ﻿James McCann﻿ and J.D. Davis.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

'Not who we are': Giants lose late to D-backs

PHOENIX -- The return of ﻿Brandon Crawford﻿ from the injured list on Tuesday could have provided a much-needed spark. The Giants had lost 11 of their last 14 games entering the matchup against the D-backs, but things could be different with Crawford back in the lineup. The defense could be better. The offense could be, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Silseth knows 'short memory' will help him pitch deeper

BALTIMORE -- Every outing has been a learning experience for rookie right-hander Chase Silseth. Silseth's lesson in a 4-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday was that there's a difference between throwing strikes and quality strikes. Of his 75 pitches, 49 went for strikes, but he gave up too much hard contact and allowed four runs on six hits over four-plus innings.
MLB

