Harper plans to play again in 2022: 'Oh, I'll be back'

CINCINNATI -- Buck Showalter ticked off the contributors to the Mets’ late-game success, taking care not to omit anyone from the list. There was Dominic Smith, of course, whose RBI double in the 10th inning gave the Mets the lead for good in their 8-3 win over the Reds. There was Brandon Nimmo -- not only for his three-run homer to break open the game at Great American Ball Park, but for his precision in directing Smith where to slide as he scored a key insurance run on a James McCann hit. There was Starling Marte, whose game-tying RBI double in the ninth gave the Mets a chance, and Adonis Medina, whose three scoreless innings of relief made everything possible.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO