Birmingham, AL

Giuseppe’s Cafe, popular Birmingham Italian eatery, back after months-long renovations

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Giuseppe’s Cafe, the popular Italian restaurant in Birmingham’s Glen Iris neighborhood, is back after closing in May for extensive renovations. “SURPRISE!!! We are open once again!!!” the cozy cafe posted Tuesday night on its Facebook account. While Giuseppe’s reopening for dine-in and takeout Tuesday ended at...

www.al.com

Comments / 1

 

AL.com

AL.com

