NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace gets pit crew change

By Stacey Mickles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of problems and frustrations, Bubba Wallace finally got his wish: a new pit crew. It was announced Tuesday that Joe Gibbs Racing had made a change. Wallace’s former front changer Jackson Gibbs and tire carrier Nick McBeath will now head to Christopher Bell’s No. 20 car with 23XI Racing,...

klem kiddlehopper
1d ago

So tired of hearing about Wallace this Wallace that you would think he is a star. Wallace is not a star far from it.

Erik Cadenhead
2d ago

he should be released by the team because he is the problem he can not drive

