ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, CT

Devils Den, Weston (6 miles, Moderate)

outdoors.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Hike 6-8 miles in the Den. In order to beat the heat, meet at 09:00 AM at...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outdoors.org

The New England Trail’s Next Step

For many hikers, the ideal trail is a remote trail; the farther from civilization the better. The New England National Scenic Trail (NET) is not that trail. The 215-mile footpath runs from the Long Island Sound in Connecticut to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, passing through some of the region’s most striking vistas and dense forests but also cities like Hartford and New Haven, Conn. and Springfield and Holyoke, Mass. In 2009, the trail was designated by Congress as a National Scenic Trail; putting it in the same category as famed footpaths like the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail. A decade on, the classification serves as recognition that top-rate outdoor recreation opportunities can, and should, exist where people live.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Squantz Pond State Park swimming area closed

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The swimming area at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is off limits to swimmers as of Thursday morning. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said bacteria was detected in the water. The pond will be retested on Thursday with the results expected...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Connecticut Public

Struggling to afford groceries? These community fridges offer free food, no questions asked.

Around one in every 10 people in Connecticut are food insecure. They don’t have enough food, or nutritionally adequate food and they also lack the security to know that they’ll always be able to eat, according to a definition from the USDA. Many food insecure households don't meet the income requirements for public assistance or are considered income constrained. Data from the United Way shows 38% of Connecticut’s households struggle to meet their basic needs like housing, food, and healthcare —a greater share of this group falls just above the federal poverty line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Norwalk parcel off Merritt Parkway is sold

The 1.03-acre vacant parcel at 410 Main Ave. in Norwalk has been purchased for an undisclosed amount. The property is located 0.3 miles from the Merritt Parkway’s Exits 40A & B, 0.5 miles from the Merritt 7 train station and 0.7 miles from Route 7. It is on a bus route, across the street from the Merritt 7 office complex, and near hotels, shopping and restaurants.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
City
Weston, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Nancy on Norwalk

Cruise into the sunset with us, July 25

No – we are not shutting down. (Got your attention though, didn’t we?) On Monday, July 25th NancyOnNorwalk will host our second annual sunset cruise of the Norwalk Islands for our readers and supporters. We had so much fun last year, we thought we’d do this again!
NORWALK, CT
GreenwichTime

CT native’s pandemic thriller filmed in Branford hits film festival circuit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has been the backdrop of many Christmas movies and Netflix films, so a film about a psychological analysis of an isolated war veteran in the middle of the pandemic may not be the first idea to come to mind when thinking on movies filmed in the state. However, that premise is sweeping film festivals across the country and earning accolades along the way.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Predator fish seen in Middletown pond

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dam removal project is slated to begin next summer in Middletown but the project has caused concerns that a “predator fish” may be swimming around in a town pond to resurface. In Sep. 2017 a fisherman took photographs of a strange fish he captured at Pameacha Pond that had the […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ct#Amc#Pcr
westportlocal.com

Celebration Of America's Birthday Continues With Fireworks At Calf Pasture Beach In Norwalk

Housands came to Norwalk's Calf Pasture Beach on Sunday to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend where they rocked to the sounds of a favorite local band, Darik and the Funbags on the main stage. DJ Vinnie Campisi kept the party going after the thrilling fireworks display from the barge just offshore. More fireworks could be seen in the distance from the north shore of Long Island and also from Fairfield's Jennings/Penfield beaches.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
idesignarch.com

Georgian Colonial Stone Country House in Connecticut

An extensive renovation of this classic country stone house in Greenwich, Connecticut enhanced the original character of its classic Georgian style natural elegance. Charles Hilton Architects was enlisted to remodel the exterior and interior. A new semi-circular office bay on the south side of house was added. The exterior renovations also included the addition of a new English conservatory and timeless limestone floor sunroom for casual dining.
GREENWICH, CT
norwalkplus.com

Bridgeport Mayor Ganim Announces Program to Provide up to $25,000 to Residents seeking to Purchase First Time Home in the City of Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT – On Wednesday, Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport, in collaboration with Building Neighborhood Together, announced the launch of Home Bridgeport, the First Time Homebuyer Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Program, a new state program that provides down payment assistance to low and moderate-income Bridgeport homebuyers.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Lane reopens on I-91 N in New Haven after crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car crash closed a lane on I-91 northbound in New Haven Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. between exits 6 and 8. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

After Leaving Danbury, Christian Siriano Opening Store in Westport

Did you get to know your neighbor Christian Siriano when he lived in Danbury? He lived here for 8 years, and then upgraded from the Hat City to the Gold Coast. Siriano left Danbury in 2020, and now resides in Westport. Siriano has just announced on social media that he is opening a new store next week on the Post Road East in town.
DANBURY, CT
Hudson Valley Post

New York Shuts Down Popular ‘Natural Resource’ in Hudson Valley ‘Until Further Notice’

A popular spot in the Hudson Valley close to where Sesame Street characters searched for a "hidden treasure" is closed to the public "until further notice." On Friday, July 1, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Croton Gorge Unique Area is closed to the public until further notice. Officials didn't provide many details but said the closure is an effort to "protect the natural resource.
HUDSON, NY
milfordmirror.com

New building brings salon, apartment to Milford’s Post Road

MILFORD — A vacant lot on the Boston Post Road will soon be home to a new mixed-use building. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, approved plans for the new two-story structure at 852 Boston Post Road, across the street from Mama Teresa’s Italian Restaurant.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy