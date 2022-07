Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday after two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. economy might avoid a recession and a news report said China might boost construction spending to stimulate its struggling economy.Tokyo's main stock market index gave up some of its gains following the shooting of a former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, but stayed in positive territory for the day.Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney also advanced. Oil prices declined but stayed above $100 per barrel.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5% on Thursday after a member of the Fed panel that sets interest...

