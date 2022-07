It's been several months since Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew settled their lawsuit — the former claimed that the royal raped her when she was 17 years old — so it's likely that Giuffre might want to come forward one day and tell her story. Amber Melville-Brown, a reputation and media lawyer with Withersworldwide, said "it is not impossible that Ms. Giuffre will find herself on the chat-show sofa."Since Oprah Winfrey is pals with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and interviewed them in 2021 — she could be in the running. The TV host's couch "played host to Prince...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO