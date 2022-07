MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bullet fired from one Madison apartment over the weekend ended up inside the closet of the apartment upstairs, according to a police report. The person who fired the shot was taken into custody following the incident and booked into the Dane Co. jail. The Madison Police Department report did not state why the suspect fired the bullet through his ceiling; however, the allegations against him indicate investigators believe he was intoxicated at the time.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO