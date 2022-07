Martha Dixon, a part-time school cafeteria worker in North Carolina, has long wanted to be debt-free, and able to help others. At age 82, she can now live her dream. Dixon, a resident of Goldsboro, won the $25,000 a year for life prize in her Lucky for Life drawing in the North Carolina lottery, officials announced in a July 7 news release. The prize left her shaking, she said.

