Governor Mills orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Highland Park victims

Person of interest in custody after shooting in Chicago suburb leaves at least six dead. A person of interest is in custody Tuesday after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30. Authorities spent hours Monday searching for the person of interest – Robert E. Crimo III – and arrested him before 7 p.m. local time following a short pursuit about five miles away from the shooting in Highland Park. No charges were announced. Authorities initially said Crimo was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo’s social media said he was 21. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said a "significant amount of digital evidence" helped lead investigators to Crimo.Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults but didn't have information on the sixth victim, who died at a hospital. Their identities were not released by local authorities. One of those killed was a Mexican national, Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter Monday. He said two other Mexicans were wounded.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO