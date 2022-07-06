ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Governor Mills orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Highland Park victims

By Beth Jones
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — Governor Mills has ordered U.S. and state of Maine flags lowered to half-staff through Saturday, July 9 in honor of the victims of the Highland Park, Illinois mass shooting. This follows a proclamation by President Biden that also ordered U.S. Flags...

www.foxbangor.com

