ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

2-year-old's parents killed in Highland Park shooting

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rabx6_0gVssz2V00

The parents of a young child were two of the victims in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed during Monday's massacre, Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukrich told ABC News. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden McCarthy, who was separated from his parents during the shooting. The toddler was later reunited with his grandparents, according to Neukrich.

Lauren Silva was out for breakfast with her boyfriend and his son when she heard gunshots coming from the parade.

Describing the scene as eerie and chaotic, she said her boyfriend and his teenage son noticed Kevin McCarthy on the ground and tried to stop his bleeding, when they noticed Aiden underneath him, ultimately pulling him out and handing him over to Silva, she told ABC News.

"He wasn't crying. Sweet little boy," Silva said. "He just kept saying, 'Is momma or dada OK?' And it was hard to look at him in the face and say it's going to be okay when I didn't know if it was."

Dana and Gregory Ring, who survived the shooting, told ABC News how Silva handed the little boy to them in the chaos after the rampage, with his parents nowhere in sight.

"Every time I tried to ask him what his name was, the response he gave to me was, 'Mama, Dada come get me soon. Mommy's car come to get me soon,'" Dana Ring recalled in an interview that aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

MORE: What we know about the victims of the July 4 Highland Park parade shooting

Unsure of what to do, the Rings took Aiden to a nearby fire station.

"When we pulled in, the cops looked like they were getting ready for war," Gregory Ring said during the interview. "I'll never forget. I pulled up and I said, 'This is not our kid. It's not his blood, he's OK. What should we do?' And the cop said, 'We can't be babysitters now. Can you take care of him?' We said, 'Of course.'"

About two to three hours later, a detective who had the Rings' telephone number contacted them about Aiden.

"He took the little boy to where families were being reunited and then he told me he was eventually reunited with his grandparents," Gregory Ring said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CehI4_0gVssz2V00
- PHOTO: Highland Park parade attack survivor Aiden McCarthy, whose parents Irina and Kevin McCarthy who were killed at the parade, was later reunited with his grandparents.

Marianna Beck, a friend of Irina McCarthy's from high school, described her as silly, kind and caring.

"You could see her smile from a mile away," Beck told ABC News, saying Irina was a "motivator for life, did her thing, was non-apologetic."

The suspected gunman -- identified by authorities as 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III -- was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Crimo allegedly fired more than 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle, similar to an AR-15, into the crowd at Monday's parade, authorities said. At least 30 people were injured in the shooting.

MORE: Highland Park parade mass shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

Five victims died at the scene of the massacre on Monday, while one died at the hospital. A seventh victim died on Tuesday, authorities said.

If convicted, Crimo faces up to life in prison without parole.

ABC News' Dominick Proto and Stephanie Ramos contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Parade#Violent Crime
People

6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide

Police are desperate to find a 6-year-old Minnesota girl who was missing when her mother was found dead at home on Saturday afternoon. Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed via a statement on Facebook that Lisa Wade, 39 was "dead from an apparent suicide" after authorities arrived at her residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct in Northfield. However, authorities cannot locate little girl Elle Ragin.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox News

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
ABC News

ABC News

733K+
Followers
164K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy