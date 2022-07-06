ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police report homicides, shootings down despite violent July 4 weekend

By Andrea Medina
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITUCx_0gVssnh100

CHICAGO Gunfire flared in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, leaving more than half a dozen people dead and at least 60 wounded.

The violence began around 2 a.m. last Friday when five people were shot, two fatally, in the South Loop. Chicago police Superintendent David Brown addressed another Friday shooting incident that saw a CPD officer shot near the West Side .

“We also witnessed the dangers of police work over the long weekend as officers were met with violence while they worked to keep the city safe,” Brown said. “We saw it on Friday when an officer was wounded in the line of duty answering a domestic call. A University of Illinois Chicago officer near the scene didn’t hesitate, running toward danger, to assist in helping rush our wounded officer to the hospital, likely saving his life.”

3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

Despite high-profile shooting incidents, Brown said the level of violence seen during the first four days of July is down from last year.

“Shootings were down 14%, shootings victims were down 21% and the number of homicides decreased 53%,” Brown said.

From Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4, police responded to a total of 51 shooting incidents. Sixty-eight people were hurt and eight people were killed.

“Chicago police department continues to be committed to enhancing public safety through visibility and engagement and collaboration with all of our law enforcement partners, stakeholders, states attorney office and our US attorney,” Brown added.

3 charged after throwing fireworks at squad cars: police

The city police superintendent blamed many of the city’s shootings on those who resort to guns to solve problems, saying that his department has been proactive in removing more than 6,000 firearms off of the streets.

“Each gun recovered, no matter how it’s recovered, is a potential life saved,” Brown said. “We can never lose sight that this work comes at a very high price for our officers and their families every day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Berwyn man charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores

CHICAGO - A suburban man has been charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores earlier this year. Jaheim Jackson, 20, of Berwyn, faces two felony counts of retail theft for merchandise over $300. Chicago police arrested Jackson Wednesday after they identified him as the person who entered beauty stores...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people shot on street on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men and a woman were shot Wednesday night on the Near West Side. At 8:32 p.m., a black Dodge sedan pulled up to a large group of people in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue, and three men got out and started firing into the crowd, police said. Four people were shot. A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and right knee, a 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the back, and another man was shot twice in the abdomen. All were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The fourth victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and left and right buttocks. Police did not specify his condition or where he was hospitalized. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Guns#Homicides#Violent Crime#Cpd
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off...
WOODLAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Prosecutors decline charges in triple shooting that followed Chicago Pride Parade, also reject felony charges in triple stabbing

Last Monday, hours after three people were shot and three others stabbed in separate incidents following the Chicago Pride Parade, city officials offered glowing reviews of their performance. Everyone responsible for the shootings and stabbings was in custody, they said. “The next best thing to preventing it is holding the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy