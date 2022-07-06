ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

Louisiana passes law cracking down on catalytic converter thefts

By Alece Courville
 2 days ago

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Louisiana has enacted a law that lawmakers hope will crack down on catalytic converter theft.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 70 into law which states that catalytic converters now fall under precious metals. iana law.

The law adds many provisions to Louisiana law aimed at helping law enforcement track these stolen catalytic converters sold on the black market by requiring buyers to keep records of all catalytic converter transactions.

Kidnapped and raped at 13, Kenner woman advocates for exception to Louisiana abortion ban

It states that buyers must take a picture of a valid photo id, get a correct address, and telephone number from the seller.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory tells News Ten this is slowing down the number of investigations to catalytic converter thefts.

“We went to all salvage yards. We made a copy of the law and brought them a ledger,” Guillory said.

He says that is not a one time visit and that detectives will make periodic visits to the salvage yards, making sure things are up to date.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

