ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: Arrest made in Friday west Little Rock deadly shooting

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umJ5U_0gVssPST00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in the July 2 killing of a man in the parking lot of a west Little Rock parking lot.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Michael Wilson surrendered to police Tuesday and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Wilson is wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Isaiah Hall of Roland.

Police say Hall was shot in the parking lot of the Cantrell Road Walmart, just off Chenal Parkway just before midnight on Friday.

Hall was taken by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Roland, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Cantrell Road Walmart
KARK 4 News

BNPD: Boyfriend facing felony charges in assault, kidnapping case

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police have arrested a man after they said he is responsible for assaulting and kidnapping a person this week. Police said that they arrested 25-year-old Monterio Shorter in connection to the incident. According to the Benton Police Department, officers responded to Rivendell Behavioral Health Services...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Police investigating fatal pedestrian incident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police were investigating an overnight accident that left a pedestrian fatally hit in Jacksonville. According to authorities, at around 10:16 p.m., 61-year-old Stephen Massey was walking along Highway 67 when he was struck by a 2019 Dodge Challenger traveling southbound. Massey was pronounced...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Juvenile kills another juvenile in Faulkner Co. shooting

Deputies say one juvenile was killed in a shooting in Faulkner County Monday and that a suspect in the case, who is also a juvenile, is in custody, according to a report from KARK news. According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Schultz...
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Colonel Glenn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Colonel Glenn that left one man dead and a woman injured. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting at the Big Country Chateau Apartments in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn at 2:15 a.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man dead. Authorities said a woman was found with non life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Mayflower family still seeking answers 6 years after man's death

CONWAY, Ark. — It's been nearly six years since 50-year-old, Terry Credit, was found fatally shot inside his home in the 400 block of East Robins Street in Conway. Officers received a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. at the Oakwood Village Trailer Park. When they arrived, they canvassed the area and spotted an open door to one of the homes. As they walked inside, they found the body.
CONWAY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy