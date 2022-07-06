ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for vandalizing property in Malibu

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was seeking the public's help in locating a 55-year-old man vandalizing property in Malibu on Saturday, July 2, and as recently as Monday.

The suspect, Thomas Aaron Brothers, was described as a white male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 164 pounds  with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Brothers was seen on surveillance video in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway swinging a hatchet at a victim's front door, damaging both the door and the doorbell.

It was also discovered that the suspect vandalized two vehicles parked on PCH.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 818-878-1808.

