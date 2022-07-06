ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Burke named county manager in Camden

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

CAMDEN — Camden commissioners have appointed the first woman in the county’s history to serve as county manager.

Erin Burke, the principal planner for the city of Williamsburg, Virginia, was appointed to the post Tuesday on a unanimous vote by commissioners.

Burke succeeds Ken Bowman, who announced his retirement last summer but has continued serving as interim county manager in a part-time capacity until the new manager was in place.

Burke’s first day as county manager will be July 11.

Burke has worked for the city of Williamsburg for the past 5½ years. Before that she worked for the town of Manteo for 12 years.

In Manteo, Burke assisted the town manager in areas such as stormwater management, park development and maintenance, grant administration, planning, zoning administration, flood plain management, emergency preparedness and emergency response.

Asked Wednesday what about Burke stood out among those applied for the job, Commissioner Clayton Riggs noted her experience in both North Carolina and Virginia.

“She seemed like a really good fit,” Riggs said.

He said the board went through about 20 applications on the way to selecting Burke for the post.

“It was a really good pool,” Riggs said.

Riggs said that in her interview, Burke seemed interested in the community and appeared open to staying for several years. He said one concern he has about hiring county managers is that often people in the position don’t stay long because they are looking to move to another position somewhere else.

Riggs said he is hoping Burke will be able to stay several years in Camden.

“I hope she can stay four or five years like (former County Manager) Ken (Bowman) did,” Riggs said.

Asked about the historic nature of the decision to hire the county’s first female county manager, Riggs noted the board interviewed three women for the position and didn’t think about gender as commissioners were making the decision.

“After 35 years in the military I don’t look at gender too much,” Riggs said. “I look more at qualifications.”

Commissioner Randy Krainiak said Burke seems energetic and he believes that her high energy level will be good for the county.

“Every job she has ever had she has been strong at,” Krainiak said.

Krainiak also said he is hopeful Burke will have a long tenure as county manager.

“She seems to really like this area,” Krainiak said. “I think she is someone we could have a long relationship with.”

Krainiak said he appreciates the contributions of previous county managers — especially Bowman, who he said had become like an older brother to him.

Burke noted in an interview after Tuesday’s meeting that in a small town an administrative employee ends up wearing many hats. She said that has prepared her for the work she will be doing in Camden.

“I cut my teeth in Manteo,” she said.

Burke also said her experience addressing growth and development issues in both Manteo and Williamsburg has prepared her for dealing with the challenge of managing growth in Camden.

Burke said she considers North Carolina her adopted home state.

“I’m super excited about coming here,” she said. “North Carolina is my adopted home. North Carolina feels like home.”

The Daily Advance

