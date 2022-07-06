ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

I-35 Lane closures scheduled for weekend around Forest Lake

Motorists will encounter lane closures this weekend on Interstate 35/35E/35W in Forest Lake starting on July 8 as part of a concrete repair project.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, northbound I-35E and northbound I-35W will be reduced to a single lane just south of the I-35E/I-35W split.

Also, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane between the I-35E/I-35W split and the Chisago County line just north of Highway 8.

All lanes are expected to reopen by Sunday afternoon, July 10. There will be no anticipated lane closures on southbound I-35 as part of this work. All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones where workers are present.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

