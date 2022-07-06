ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman shot by TPD during standoff in midtown Tulsa

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
A woman is in critical condition after being shot by Tulsa police Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance at 28th and Cincinnati in midtown Tulsa.

Police say when officers arrived, a woman on the porch of a home appeared to be distraught and yelling. TPD says the woman was not cooperating with officers when they asked her to calm down.

The woman went inside the home and returned with a sword, according to TPD. Officers told her to put down the weapon but say she didn't cooperate. She went back inside and came out with a gun. Police say that’s when officers fired at the woman. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officers who fired shots will give their report to the department for investigation. TPD didn't to tell 2 News who fired at each other first. It’s unclear if the woman ever fired the weapon, at this time.

The shooting happened on the back porch of the home which borders a path to the Gathering Place. The trails near the path were shut down during the situation.

As of Wednesday evening Tulsa police have not identified the woman or the officers involved in the shooting.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

