Co-Lin welding class sign-up deadline is July 29

WESSON — Copiah-Lincoln Community College is accepting registrations through Friday, July 29 for its upcoming industrial welding program, which will start in August. The 10-month program will teach students the necessary skills to work in a diverse variety of job sites, including shipbuilding, automobile manufacturing and repair, aerospace applications, construction and the petroleum sector. The class, which begins Monday, Aug. 8, will meet from 5 to 9 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays in the welding lab on Co-Lin’s Wesson campus. The course will end on June 30, 2023. Participants must be at least 18 years old, have a driver license, possess steel-toed shoes and must attain a minimum bronze score on the ACT WorkKeys assessment. Those who need to take the assessment prior to the start of the course should call 601-643-8714 to schedule an appointment. Once all training is successfully completed, participants can earn National Center for Construction Education and Research CONTREN Levels 1 and 2 credentials, and be given the opportunity to earn an Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour general industry credential. There is a $50 non-refundable registration fee with students responsible for about $280 in supplies and $1,950 in program costs. Possible funding assistance is available for those taking the course with those planning to register encouraged to inquire about help defraying the cost. For additional information on the welding course and registration, contact Co-Lin by calling 601-643-8707 or go online to workforce.colin.edu.