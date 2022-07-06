Berryhill, Keller attend 4-H Congress

STARKVILLE — Two Franklin County youth traveled to participate in the 2022 Mississippi 4-H Congress held Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 and came back with individual recognition for their respective focus areas. Vana Berryhill and Ethan Keller took part in the event designed to supplement county 4-H programs from across the Magnolia State. The event seeks to provide positive leadership and educational opportunities to develop young people to their fullest potential. The official delegation taking part in the program is made up of 4-H members, 4-H certified volunteer adult leaders along with Extension Service agents and staff from Mississippi’s 82 counties. The annual program takes place on the campus of Mississippi State University. In the Dairy Products Judging category, Berryhill claimed first place overall individual honors while Amari Jamison of Lee County finished second and Kathryn McKiney of Lowndes County took third. In the Small Engines competition, Keller finished in third place while Cade Slay of Madison County took first place and Colton Howell was second overall. Other participants and their recognitions from neighboring counties included: • Lincoln County — Alyssa Moak, first place in Dairy Animal Visual Presentation. • Wilkinson County — Ada Ashley, first place, in Entomology Insect Identification. • Amite County — Amy Grace Estes, third place in Welding; and Lillian Dixon, second place in Vet Science. Amite County also had a team finish second in the 4-H Cookoff and a team to take third in Forest Judging. Franklin County youth are invited to learn more about and join the local 4-H initiative by visiting the Extension Service office at 20 Walnut Street in Meadville or by calling 601-384-2349.