Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe

Several homes along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe Monday night around 9 p.m., reported by KTLA news . The man was seen on one of the home security cameras swinging the pickaxe towards residents’ doors and vehicles. Residents who want to remain anonymous say he’s been seen on camera at least three nights in the past week.

“We’re pretty upset about it,” one resident told KTLA in an interview. “My wife is pretty scared because he’s swinging a pickaxe at my car, my neighbors’ cars, my neighbors’ garage doors.”

One victims’ windows have been shattered multiple times and residents are concerned it can escalate to violence.

“I’m really concerned it could go from vandalism of a car to personal safety,” she said.

Residents say they don’t recognize the man, nor do they understand why he is vandalizing their property.

Residents have filed several reports with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills station, and officials confirmed they are investigating the case.

Residents say they say they don’t feel safe until he has been caught.

Captain Jennifer Seetoo said if the community encounters the suspect, to call law enforcement.

“Malibu/Lost Hills detectives immediately started to work the case and were able to identify the suspect,” Seetoo said. “Our crime analyst created a wanted bulletin and we are actively working the case.”

Lieutenant Chad Watters provided an update on the suspect during the Public Safety Commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed it was a homeless individual. He said they had deputies looking for him on Wednesday.

“We know where his encampments is, we’re waiting for him to come back, we will have him in custody hopefully in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Watters said.

Watters said they posted the wanted flyer on social media with the suspects photo and were able to identify the suspect with the victims home security footage.

“They gave us some really good footage, which was able to assist us and identify him,” Watters said.

The story has been updated and will be updated when we get more information on the incident.

Wanted bulletin provided by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station.

