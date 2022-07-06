Youth points gun at others at Hayward festivities, taken into custdody

A 13-year-old juvenile was taken into custody by Hayward police at the Hayward Hawks ball field Monday evening July 4 after he reportedly showed and possibly pointed a gun at other youths over a disagreement.

In a news release, Police Chief Joel Clapero stated that police received a call at 5:58 p.m. of a juvenile with a possible firearm at the community Fourth of July celebration. They responded to the call at 6:01 p.m. and located the juvenile.