ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Fireworks wreak havoc on YC: 3 home fires, 13 displaced due to ‘safe and sane’ fireworks

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago

Despite repeated warnings prior to celebrations surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, several fires around Yuba City on Monday night were thought to be caused by the public’s use of fireworks amid an ongoing drought and dry conditions in the area.

According to Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander, the department responded to three structure fires, three dumpster fires, five vegetation fires and at least one rubbish fire that were all possibly caused by fireworks or Fourth of July celebrations.

Alexander said much of the activity that occurred on Monday night and into Tuesday morning happened between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

“Yuba City Police Department was out in huge force, but it’s everywhere,” Alexander said Tuesday in relation to the amount of activity that was happening in Yuba City on Monday night. “You look at the call log and you look at the PD and they were backed up with complaints. It’s overwhelming for public safety. Working three structure fires pretty much at the same time, you’re depleting pretty much everything.”

Because the department was stretched so thin responding to Monday night’s fires, Alexander said it’s a risk to the community “when you’re tied up on these types of fires.”

“You don’t have the resources,” he said. “Fortunately we didn’t have people trapped in vehicles or other emergencies.”

Alexander confirmed that the three structure fires that displaced 13 people were caused by “safe and sane” fireworks. He said all three structures were “not habitable.” Alexander said that one home fire was in the area of Coy Court and two were near Railroad Avenue.

“Safe and sane” fireworks are any fireworks that haven’t been classified as “dangerous” or “exempt.” According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the state of California has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks include:

– Sky rockets

– Bottle rockets

– Roman candles

– Aerial shells

– Firecrackers

– Other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner

“The actions of dealing with fireworks have significant consequences,” Alexander said. “There are 13 people who didn’t have a home to go to. We were fortunate nobody was hurt, but they have consequences.”

Along with the structure fires that were confirmed to have been caused by “safe and sane” fireworks, Alexander said the rubbish fire, which caused very minor damage to a commercial occupancy building, also was the result of “safe and sane” fireworks. He said a unit had to be pulled from another incident to deal with the rubbish fire.

Alexander said the dumpster and vegetation fires were suspected to have been caused by fireworks, but could not confirm that on Monday.

“We did an investigation and we determined that they were ‘safe and sane’ fireworks,” Alexander said of the three structure fires and rubbish fire. “All the fires were known or suspected to be fireworks (related). The structure fire – we know they were fireworks.”

Alexander said beyond the four-hour window of increased activity, the Yuba City Fire Department remained busy throughout the night and into Tuesday morning.

“It was well into this morning. It is literally everywhere,” Alexander said.

Along with assistance from area fire departments such as the Marysville Fire Department and Sutter County units, Alexander said the Yuba City Police Department was a huge help in dealing with the large number of calls.

“They helped us on multiple incidents,” he said.

Michelle Brazil, with the Yuba City Police Department, said the department received and responded to 150 calls for service related to illegal fireworks from Friday through Monday.

“Our officers issued 18 illegal fireworks citations during the same time period,” Brazil said in an email. “The police department also assisted the fire department on several of their structure fires over the weekend.”

Comments / 1

Related
kubaradio.com

3 Yuba City Residential Structure Fires Caused by Legal Fireworks

(Yuba City, CA) – Although marketed as ‘safe and sane,” legal fireworks are still dangerous as evidenced by the fact that Yuba City’s Fire Chief confirms that 3 house fires on the night of July 4th – that displaced a total of 13 residents – were caused by ‘safe and sane fireworks.” He goes on to tell The Appeal-Democrat one of the house fires “was in the area of Coy Court and 2 were near Railroad Avenue.”
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Crews Battle Grass Fire That Started In Orangevale Field Near Homeless Camp

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters say access issues complicated a fire fight in a field near Orangevale early Thursday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after noon near Snipes Boulevard and Twin Lakes Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the incident appears to have started near a homeless camp. Despite the area being difficult to access, crews were able to keep the flames to about one-fourth of an acre. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged, officials say. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
ORANGEVALE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire crews stop forward spread of fire behind Food Maxx in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. 3:58 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte County is reporting that the Maxx Fire is approximately 3/4 of an acre in size and that crews are making good progress mopping up hot spots. The forward progress of a vegetation fire behind Food Maxx in Oroville has been stopped,...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Yuba City, CA
Accidents
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Eucalyptus Fire near Richvale stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:03 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a grass fire near Richvale on Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said the fire is in the area of Lofgren Road and Eucalyptus. The fire burned about 3/4 of an acre of...
RICHVALE, CA
iheart.com

Fireworks Or Barbecue May Have Sparked Fire That Trapped July 4th Revelers

A group of around 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July found themselves trapped in a recreation area near Sacramento, California, due to a fast-spreading wildfire. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out on Monday (July 4) and quickly ballooned to over 4.7 square miles by Tuesday morning. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said that the fire started at the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. While the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Redman suggested it was caused by fireworks or a barbecue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Cal Fire#Fire Protection#Sane#Accident#Yuba City Fire Department
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Search for Missing Winters Teen After Accident

Accident in Winters Occurs When Pickup Crashes Into Putah Creek. An accident near Vacaville on July 3 occurred when a pickup carrying two teenagers returning from a quinceañera celebration the night before exited the roadway and ended up in Putah Creek in Winters. Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the call about the crash just after midnight near Canal Lane close to Lake Solano County Park.
WINTERS, CA
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear attack? No, just a bare sighting as man is rescued at Tamaroo Bar

First responders had an unexpected outcome during a rescue in a remote area near Tamaroo Bar in the Auburn State Recreation Area (SRA) on Tuesday afternoon. Auburn SRA Superintendent Mike Howard confirmed a report of a bear attack was received after hikers observed a man on the El Dorado County side of the river screaming for help and that he had been attacked by a bear. Auburn Police Lt. Tucker Huey confirmed to the Auburn Journal a call received at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday and was transferred to California State Parks.
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE Butte Unit: No known vegetation fires started from fireworks

CAL FIRE Butte County got 41 calls the evening of the 4th of July for fireworks complaints, no known vegetation fires and just a few calls on rubbish fires sparking from improper disposal of fireworks. CAL FIRE Butte Unit: No known vegetation fires started from fireworks. CAL FIRE Butte County...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in waters near inflow to Folsom Lake

Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the waters near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office report, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Wildfire Updates Including Yuba County Rices Fire

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire has not updated the Rices Fire since yesterday morning at 7:03, at which time, it was 85% contained at 904 acres with one structure destroyed and 520 threatened. No injuries reported, and while evacuation orders, warnings and advisories remain in Nevada County, they have all been lifted in Yuba County.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Pedestrian Death on Oroville Freeway Ramp Under Investigation

(Oroville, CA) – CHP-Oroville is investigating a pedestrian death, predawn yesterday morning on the Garden Drive offramp from northbound 70. Calls regarding a vehicle/pedestrian collision began coming in around 4:00 a.m. A spokesperson tells Action News responding officers found the dead pedestrian – no details have been released as...
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed, woman hospitalized after crash into tree in Nevada County

A man died and a woman was hospitalized with major injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a tree Thursday morning in Nevada County. (Video above: Top headlines July 7) The crash happened around 4:46 a.m. on Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road in the North San Juan area, the California Highway Patrol said.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wildland fire breaks out near Lake Natoma, Orangevale Bluffs

Multiple units from the Folsom Fire Department, Metro Fire and California State Parks have responded to the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near the bike trail on the north shore of Lake Natoma. Upon arrival to the area of the original call to 902 River Way...
ORANGEVALE, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
145
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy