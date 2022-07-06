Fireworks wreak havoc on YC: 3 home fires, 13 displaced due to ‘safe and sane’ fireworks

Despite repeated warnings prior to celebrations surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, several fires around Yuba City on Monday night were thought to be caused by the public’s use of fireworks amid an ongoing drought and dry conditions in the area.

According to Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander, the department responded to three structure fires, three dumpster fires, five vegetation fires and at least one rubbish fire that were all possibly caused by fireworks or Fourth of July celebrations.

Alexander said much of the activity that occurred on Monday night and into Tuesday morning happened between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

“Yuba City Police Department was out in huge force, but it’s everywhere,” Alexander said Tuesday in relation to the amount of activity that was happening in Yuba City on Monday night. “You look at the call log and you look at the PD and they were backed up with complaints. It’s overwhelming for public safety. Working three structure fires pretty much at the same time, you’re depleting pretty much everything.”

Because the department was stretched so thin responding to Monday night’s fires, Alexander said it’s a risk to the community “when you’re tied up on these types of fires.”

“You don’t have the resources,” he said. “Fortunately we didn’t have people trapped in vehicles or other emergencies.”

Alexander confirmed that the three structure fires that displaced 13 people were caused by “safe and sane” fireworks. He said all three structures were “not habitable.” Alexander said that one home fire was in the area of Coy Court and two were near Railroad Avenue.

“Safe and sane” fireworks are any fireworks that haven’t been classified as “dangerous” or “exempt.” According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the state of California has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks include:

– Sky rockets

– Bottle rockets

– Roman candles

– Aerial shells

– Firecrackers

– Other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner

“The actions of dealing with fireworks have significant consequences,” Alexander said. “There are 13 people who didn’t have a home to go to. We were fortunate nobody was hurt, but they have consequences.”

Along with the structure fires that were confirmed to have been caused by “safe and sane” fireworks, Alexander said the rubbish fire, which caused very minor damage to a commercial occupancy building, also was the result of “safe and sane” fireworks. He said a unit had to be pulled from another incident to deal with the rubbish fire.

Alexander said the dumpster and vegetation fires were suspected to have been caused by fireworks, but could not confirm that on Monday.

“We did an investigation and we determined that they were ‘safe and sane’ fireworks,” Alexander said of the three structure fires and rubbish fire. “All the fires were known or suspected to be fireworks (related). The structure fire – we know they were fireworks.”

Alexander said beyond the four-hour window of increased activity, the Yuba City Fire Department remained busy throughout the night and into Tuesday morning.

“It was well into this morning. It is literally everywhere,” Alexander said.

Along with assistance from area fire departments such as the Marysville Fire Department and Sutter County units, Alexander said the Yuba City Police Department was a huge help in dealing with the large number of calls.

“They helped us on multiple incidents,” he said.

Michelle Brazil, with the Yuba City Police Department, said the department received and responded to 150 calls for service related to illegal fireworks from Friday through Monday.

“Our officers issued 18 illegal fireworks citations during the same time period,” Brazil said in an email. “The police department also assisted the fire department on several of their structure fires over the weekend.”