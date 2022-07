All day at Road America, it was the Nascar Camaro show as Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy and Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Chevy dueled it out for the win. When it was all said and done, Reddick made the pass and never looked back, winning his first Cup Series race with more than 30 car-lengths over Elliott, who is one of the winningest road course racers in the modern era.

