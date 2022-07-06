Little League: Olivehurst-Linda, Colusa, Sutter Area, Westside reach quarters in 8-10 BB bracket

District 2 Little League teams are competing in the first step of a championship summer season.

In the 8- to 10-year-old bracket, Olivehurst-Linda Little League advanced into the winner’s bracket quarterfinals to take on fellow unbeaten Colusa on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Live Oak complex, 10111 O Street.

OL advanced past Plumas Lake last week, 9-4, to get into the quarterfinals. Johnny Hurley collected two hits and scored, while Caleb Anderson added a hit and scored for Olivehurst-Linda. PL’s Miles Petree chipped in two hits and three runs batted in the loss.

Colusa is coming off an eight-run outing, led by three in its lineup compiling two extra-base hits in an 8-3 win over North Yuba.

On the mound, D.J. Ortega and Clay Steidlmayer combined to get the win in five innings.

In the other half of the winner’s bracket, Sutter Area edged Sutter Buttes, 4-3, to move into the quarters where it will take on Westside Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Live Oak. Sutter Area’s pitching staff last week was led by Adrian San Miguel and Kale Owens, who combined to fan 16 hitters and allow four hits in the win.

Sutter Buttes’ Hawk Sanchez drove in two in the loss.

Tripp Otterson put up a multi-hit game to lead Westside to a 5-4 win over Live Oak last week.

The District finals begin July 10.