Marysville, CA

‘New places and new faces’: Fiddlin’ Brothers to perform at Marysville Peach Festival

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago
Ari Nercessian, left, and Aven Nercessian, right, play side by side as the opening act for the Colusa County Fair on June 9.  Courtesy of Sarkis Nercessian

Ari and Aven Nercessian have been making quite a name for themselves as the “Fiddlin’ Brothers” from Stonyford in Colusa County.

The two young brothers, ages 12 and 10, have spent their summer touring California and playing violin at local fairs and festivals.

Ari Nercessian, the eldest, first developed an interest in violin at the age of 3. Six years later, his dreams finally started coming to fruition when he was paired with both the right instructor and a quality instrument. Now, Nercessian has several years of training under his belt and a wide repertoire of songs at his fingertips. The more he learns, the greater his passion grows.

In contrast, Aven Nercessian, the youngest, has only been training for the past eight months. His interest in music developed rapidly, due in part to the response and attention his brother had received.

“I was jealous because he was playing and I wanted to too, so I just picked up his old fiddle and started playing songs,” explained Aven Nercessian. “My dad and everyone said, ‘Oh, you’re not ready for it.’ But I was and that’s how I started.”

This unlikely beginning occurred just five days before the annual Western Open Fiddle Championship in Red Bluff. With essentially no training, Aven Nercessian went on to place 7th in the competition with his brother taking 5th.

“At that point we knew we had something special on our hands,” added Pastor Sarkis Nercessian, the boys’ father and leader of the Indian Valley Assembly of God church in Stonyford.

Not only could Aven Nercessian learn to imitate simple tunes by ear, his ability extended to playing whole chords and songs on both piano and violin. Since then, the boys have been training under the tutelage of Carolina Flores, a concert violinist in Mexico who teaches over Zoom.

“We like her because she teaches us the stuff we want to learn,” said Ari Nercessian. “We pick the songs and she shows us how to play it.”

The talent of these two young individuals came as a bit of a shock to Sarkis Nercessian who said he never expected to be raising and managing a couple of musical prodigies. He believes their gifts must have come from their mothers side as his musical inclinations hover at around zero percent.

When asked what made them enjoy playing violin so much, Ari Nercessian responded,

“I love going to new places and seeing new faces. Also, if I’m sad or angry or anything, I can just play away and it helps me.”

Last summer, this fierce pair of fiddlers were discovered on the streets of downtown Marysville during the city’s annual Peach Festival. Event coordinators took note of their abilities and invited them to take the stage this year on July 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the corner of 3rd and D Street, and July 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the merger of 6th and D Street.

“Usually you have to pay to get on that schedule,” said Sarkis Nercessian. “But they really wanted these guys up there.”

The Fiddlin Brothers play a diverse range of music from seafaring shanties to operatic tunes. Ari Nercessian tends to favor older tunes from the early 1900s, while Aven Nercessian said he’s still discovering his preferences.

“If I know it, I’ll play it,” added Ari Nercessian excitedly.

“And I just go with whatever,” chimed in Aven Nercessian.

Both brothers look forward to playing at the peach festival with the possibility of showcasing some original tunes and perhaps taking a few requests from the audience. Their favorite songs include “The Gael” from “The Last of the Mohicans,” and “Time To Say Goodbye” from “Phantom of the Opera.”

When not on tour, the brothers enjoy video games, playing for their church’s worship team, and spending time with the Stoneyford Museum Youth Club. In the future, both boys hope to continue touring full time and sharing their music in concerts and on the streets.

“I just enjoy how happy it makes people feel,” said Ari Nercessian. “To me, the violin is more of a primary instrument, and it has the power to make people cry, laugh, sing, and jump. And it just takes over the crowd.”

To learn more about the Fiddlin’ Brothers, visit fiddlinbrothers.com.

