LeRoy Butler finally got the knock on his door (from Charles Woodson, no less) that let him know that he had finally been chosen for induction into the Hall of Fame. Now that one wrong has been set right, the Hall of Fame voters have begun the process of fixing another on-going injustice. Sterling Sharpe, often regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his short playing career, has been named as a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Green Bay Packers broke the news on social media.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO