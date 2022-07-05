FIRE DAMAGES WESTSIDE HOME

(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

IDA COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO