Sioux City, IA

FIRE DAMAGES WESTSIDE HOME

By Woody Gottburg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRE DAMAGED A HOME ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. FIRE RESCUE UNITS FOUND...

Western Iowa Today

3 Injured In Explosion, Fire At Ida County Home

(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
IDA COUNTY, IA
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN HOUSE EXPLOSION

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
IDA COUNTY, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Westside, IA
Sioux City, IA
HOUSE EXPLOSION IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING ON CARRIAGE AVENUE JUST NORTH OF BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. EMERGENCY UNITS FROM SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES WERE SENT TO THE IDA COUNTY AREA SHORTLY BEFORE 9:30 A.M. THREE PEOPLE WERE REPORTED TO BE INJURED IN THE BLAST AND FIRE.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
ONE HOSPITALIZED IN COLLISION AT 18TH & PIERCE

ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES AFTER A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AT 18TH AND PIERCE TUESDAY MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A DRIVER GOING SOUTH ON PIERCE FAILED TO STOP AT THE FOUR WAY STOP SIGN AND WAS T-BONED BY THE SECOND VEHICLE COMING THROUGH THE INTERSECTION ON 18TH STREET.
SIOUX CITY, IA
One Dead After Crash Near Le Mars

Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a crash in Plymouth County on Thursday morning. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call about 6:10 a.m. It indicated there had been a single-vehicle crash on K64 north of C30 approximately 5 miles east of Le Mars.
LE MARS, IA
Two Boys Taken To Hospital By Ambulance After Sioux Center Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — Two boys were taken to a hospital after an accident in Sioux Center on Friday, July 1, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that at about 10:45 a.m., 47-year-old Gina Arrenondo of Sheldon was driving a 2010 Ford Edge northbound on Highway 75 in Sioux Center. They tell us that 25-year-old Fabian Chilel Velasquez of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 in a 2010 Kia Sedona, behind Arrenondo. They say that 22-year-old Reynaldo Chilel Chilel of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 behind Chilel Velasquez in a 2005 Ford Explorer.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
SUSPECTS CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT ARMED ROBBERY

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM AN ARMED ROBBERY AT A MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. 26-YEAR-OLD KEMO LEVI IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, 2ND DEGREE THEFT AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON. 26-YEAR-OLD JOCQUAN MCCLOUD IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Rollover accident on Pierce St. sends one man to the hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A rollover accident on Pierce St. sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Pierce Street and 18th Street around 9:46 a.m. when a white pickup truck was headed southbound on Pierce Street. Police say the driver of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sheldon man arrested for abandoning dog

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Sunday, July 3, on a charge of abandonment of cats and dogs. The arrest of Andrew James Sird stemmed from a report from the manager of Northpark Apartments in Sheldon stating he had received numerous calls about a dog whimpering and crying in an apartment, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City man charged for OWI by Sibley

SIBLEY—A 30-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The...
SIBLEY, IA
Jury clears man of attempted murder charge

ORANGE CITY—A Sioux County jury has cleared a 40-year-old Rock Valley man of charges including attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred a year ago, July 11, in Rock Valley. Jaime Martinez Montiel had been arrested following an investigation of a report of a car-vs.-pedestrian incident on...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Fire hold hydrant party to keep Siouxlanders cool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue did its best to help keep folks in Siouxland cool during the summer heat, by throwing a hydrant party Tuesday afternoon, July 5th, in Pulaski Park. The party included a tour of a Sioux City fire engine and lessons on fire...
SIOUX CITY, IA

