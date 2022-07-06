ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Brazos County officials will soon have new office building in College Station

By Conner Beene
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some new office space will be coming soon for Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable and Justice of the Peace. Precinct 1 officials held a groundbreaking Tuesday morning to celebrate construction starting their new facility. The project on the new office space is valued at...

