Dunham’s Sports® Announces Grand Opening in Mattoon Friday, July 8. Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its Mattoon store on Friday, July 8. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of Mattoon and the surrounding communities to our Grand Opening weekend. The new store, located at the Cross County Mall (700 Broadway Avenue East), will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MATTOON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO