Yankees scratch Anthony Rizzo (back) from lineup vs. Pirates

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday night because of back stiffness, the team announced. With Rizzo out, the Yankees shifted DJ LeMahieu...

Matt Carpenter a late add to Yankees' Tuesday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
Yankees Injury Update: 1B Anthony Rizzo dealing with back issue

Prior to the start of Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Yankees scratched starting first basemen Anthony Rizzo from the lineup. Out of nowhere, Rizzo was dealing with a stiff lower back. Rizzo has dealt with back issues throughout his career, notably with the Chicago Cubs....
