Apple Valley, CA

Young victims in fatal Stoddard Wells OHV hit-and-run crash ID’d, search for suspect continues

By Victor Valley News Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 7/6 — In the latest Gofundme update for Tina, the family has confirmed doctors did everything they could and she has gained her wings. “Thank you for all the love and support from everyone. This is so difficult to write but I just want to let everyone know that the...

11-year-old Christina “Tina” Bird died of her injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Apple Valley (Apple Valley, CA)

11-year-old Christina “Tina” Bird died of her injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Apple Valley (Apple Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 11-year-old Christina “Tina” Bird as the girl who died of injuries she sustained after a two-vehicle accident on July 2 in Apple Valley. The incident also claimed the life of 12-year-old Jacob Martinez. The fatal hit-and-run collision took place on Stoddard Wells Road. Christina “Tina” Bird was declared dead on Wednesday at 8:50 a.m. [...]
12-year-old Jacob died, 11-year-old Christina fighting for her life in a hit-and-run crash (Apple Valley, CA)

12-year-old Jacob died, 11-year-old Christina fighting for her life in a hit-and-run crash (Apple Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. 12-year-old Jacob lost his life and 11-year-old Christina is fighting for her life after a crash between an ATV and an UTV Saturday in Apple Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 9 p.m. on Stoddard Wells Road. The preliminary reports showed that the children were riding a 2019 TaoTao all-terrain vehicle on Stoddard Wells Road [...]
