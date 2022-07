After a turbulent start to the 2022 season, Novak Djokovic is just one victory away from claiming his first, and perhaps only, major title of the year at Wimbledon. With his status for the US Open still in doubt due to pandemic-related restrictions for entry into the United States and having had a disappointing result -- by his standards anyway -- at the French Open with a loss in the quarterfinals, the success of Djokovic's season might very well hinge upon how he fares in the final after his TKTKTK performance against Cameron Norrie in the semifinals on Friday.

TENNIS ・ 2 HOURS AGO