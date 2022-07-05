ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laird Borrelli-Persson
 3 days ago

No category has the potential to be more disrupted by technology than couture, a metier that is built on one-off, made-by-hand garments. Iris van Herpen invited us to reconsider the definition of “unique” by making use of 3D technology in her couture collections. Now, the Threeasfour trio is jumping into the...

The Atlantic

Fashion Has Abandoned Human Taste

As best as I can tell, the puff-sleeve onslaught began in 2018. The clothing designer Batsheva Hay’s eponymous brand was barely two years old, but her high-necked, ruffle-trimmed, elbow-covering dresses in dense florals and upholstery prints—bizarro-world reimaginings of the conservative frocks favored by Hasidic Jewish women and the Amish—had developed a cult following among weird New York fashion-and-art girls. Almost all of her early designs featured some kind of huge, puffy sleeve; according to a lengthy profile in The New Yorker published that September, the custom-made dress that inspired Hay’s line had enough space in the shoulders to store a few tennis balls.
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
Iris Van Herpen
Hypebae

Bodega x New Balance Drop "Internationally Known" Collection

Following the sneaker retailer’s ASICS collaboration released back in April, Bodega partners with New Balance for a capsule collection dubbed “Internationally Known.”. The star of the assortment is a duo of 574 Legacy silhouettes in a suede and nylon construction. Named “Departure” and “Arrival,” the sneakers come in primary blue and yellow uppers respectively. Both sneakers feature co-branded tongue logos with a globe graphic that calls out to the capsule’s inspiration.
Vogue Magazine

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down the Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris. But let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante were her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner—a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
Sourcing Journal

Cadica’s New Trims Collection Tempt the Senses

Curiosity sparks creativity. That’s the message behind Cadica’s Fall/Winter 23-24 collection of trims. The company, which has been on an acquisition spree, is presenting the collection this week at Premiere Vision in Paris. Elements from the culinary arts, oceanic life, art and technology are woven into “Feeding Your...
Creative Bloq

The Gucci Pet Collection is ridiculous...

If there's anything more ridiculous than spending over $3,500 on a handbag, it's spending $3,500 on a handbag for a poodle. But Gucci clearly sees a market, and no doubt it's right. While the new Gucci Pet Collection may reflect everything that's crass and outrageous in modern conspicuous consumption, I have to admit that its photography is as adorable as it is absurd.
inputmag.com

Heron Preston launches the upgraded version of his 3D-printed sneaker

Late last year, Heron Preston and Zellerfeld tested the depths of 3D-printed sustainability through their slip-on HERON01 sneaker. The first drop, titled Version 0.8, was released to a group of beta testers by way of a raffle. But after digging deep into the beta tester feedback, the two are ready to present the new and improved HERON01 sneaker known as Version 0.81.
sneakernews.com

The New Balance “Selected Edition” Collection Ushers In The 991

Thanks to the immense influence of their extended family, New Balance’s fanbase has grown exponentially over the last few years. And those new to the brand’s offerings typically gravitate to the collaborative work of Aime Leon Dore, who’ve highlighted everything from the 550 to the 991. But even despite receiving the cosign of one of New York’s most popular labels, the latter never took off like its basketball-made counterpart. Thankfully, though, it seems NB isn’t yet ready to stop celebrating the silhouette, as they’ve recently prepared a number of MADE in UK colorways.
Hypebae

Rick Owens DRKSHDW x Converse Return With 2 New TURBODRK Sneakers

Following up on their latest TURBOWPN release, Rick Owens‘ DRKSHDW line and Converse have reunited once again to release two additional iterations of the TURBODRK Chuck 70 silhouette. Staying consistent with the rest of their collaboration, the duo has once again applied elongated tongues to the two sneakers, as...
One Green Planet

Your 6 Step Guide to Sustainable Fashion in 2022

In an ideal world, we would all never buy fast fashion. However, this is just not realistic for everybody. Fashion is exciting and always changing. New trends often attract overconsumption. Many people wear new clothes a handful of times and simply discard them when a trend goes out of style. Most clothing cannot be composted and end up in landfills. The good news is that as a consumer, you have the power to vote with your wallet. Buy fair trade, or as close as you can get to it, and you will be making an immensely positive difference in this world. We hope this guide helps you to do just that.
Vogue

Shrimps Launches Crochet Homeware In The Most Shrimps Way

Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland has a sideline in fabulous party planning. Known for throwing jolly London celebrations with Dolly Parton and Cher tribute acts, chintzy decorations and the kitschiest of catering, the designer is the hostess with the mostest – and then some. When it came to launching homeware, with an edit of check crochet knitted table pieces which she will expand upon over time, it seemed only fitting to mark the occasion with something typically merry and maximalist.
Footwear News

Joe Freshgoods and Vans Reveal Three-Sneaker ‘Honeymoon Stage’ Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Joe Freshgoods, arguably today’s most coveted collaborator, has another footwear range on the way, this time teaming up with Vault by Vans. “It’s always been a goal of mine to partner with iconic brands, it’s one of those things I never thought I would get the chance to do. When it comes to classic streetwear, I feel like at some point in your career you have to have a Vault by Vans collab — it’s an iconic brand with iconic silhouettes,” he said in a statement. “It’s dope to be able to lend our...
Sourcing Journal

A-Poc Able Issey Miyake Unveils Rust-Inspired Jeans

Click here to read the full article. A new project draws parallels between the texture of denim and rust. A-Poc Able Issey Miyake unveiled the Type-IV Yuma Kano project, an experimental initiative by up-and-coming designer Yuma Kano that highlights the complex patterns and color mixtures of rust. The project centers on a one-of-a-kind pair of jeans featuring a woven rust pattern design. “Denim jeans have become an indispensable part of our modern lives. They are garments that soften and change color each time they are worn. These are valuable changes that enable the wearer to look back and savor the time and...
inputmag.com

Gucci presents the second NFT installment of 'The Next 100 Years of Gucci'

Gucci has unveiled the next chapter of its virtual art installation. Last month, the designer brand partnered with NFT marketplace SuperRare on a collection of digital works to imagine “The Next 100 Years of Gucci.” The second installment of NFT artworks has arrived at the virtual gallery, featuring 24 new pieces from the next set of artists.
Hypebae

Acne Studios Explores Intimacy and Sexuality in Musubi Bag Campaign

Acne Studios has enlisted American artist Talia Chetrit to spotlight its signature Musubi Bag in a new campaign. The visuals capture the handbag on the bodies of male dancers. A continuation of Chetrit’s work frequently exploring themes of sexuality and intimacy, the series highlights the Musubi, which the artist believes to resemble yet contrast the male nude at the same time. The brand’s creative director Jonny Johansson spoke of the project: “I have long admired the work of Talia Chetrit because she treats everything in a singular, very personal way. This project was her idea entirely — we just sent her some bags to photograph as she wished.”
Vogue Magazine

From Gucci to Khaite, 10 Adidas Sneaker Collabs to Know and Shop

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Spotlighting as the sneaker of the season (read: century), the Samba—a 70-year-old adidas design originally created by founder Adi Dassler—made its way back into the fashion lexicon over the last two years. An array of adidas sneaker collaborations, from British designer Grace Wales Bonner’s exposed-stitching iteration to Jonah Hill’s ’90s-inspired version, have shown Sambas in a new light (and given its three-stripe siblings, such as the Gazelle and Campus styles, renewed recognition as well). The brand’s longest-running style, the Samba is a sneaker of choice among many trendsetters today, including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Ashely Olsen, to name a few. And while new interpretations have revitalized the age-old shoe, the Samba holds street style staying power (and deserves acknowledgment) for a greater reason: it’s a global icon.
Gadget Flow

Gucci Pet Collection features luxury accessories, clothing, and homeware for dogs and cats

Pamper your pet with the Gucci Pet Collection. These products feature over 80 high-end pet accessories that add well-deserved luxury to your pet’s daily life. You could go for one of the pet collars, adorned with Gucci’s iconic emblem and inspired by chocker necklaces. Or, you could stow your pet’s AirTag in a holder with beige and ebony GG Supreme canvas. Then, the homeware collection includes sumptuous pet beds. They use cotton and gorgeously pet-friendly prints. Yes, Mittens will certainly enjoy lounging on these. The line also includes premium pet clothes. From jackets with the Gucci emblem to snug little sweaters, your best friend will walk the streets next to you in style. Moreover, your pet can even eat in luxury with the Pet Herbarium Print Bowl, Bowl Cover with Strawberries, and Hexagon GG Pet Bowl.
