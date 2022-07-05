Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Spotlighting as the sneaker of the season (read: century), the Samba—a 70-year-old adidas design originally created by founder Adi Dassler—made its way back into the fashion lexicon over the last two years. An array of adidas sneaker collaborations, from British designer Grace Wales Bonner’s exposed-stitching iteration to Jonah Hill’s ’90s-inspired version, have shown Sambas in a new light (and given its three-stripe siblings, such as the Gazelle and Campus styles, renewed recognition as well). The brand’s longest-running style, the Samba is a sneaker of choice among many trendsetters today, including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Ashely Olsen, to name a few. And while new interpretations have revitalized the age-old shoe, the Samba holds street style staying power (and deserves acknowledgment) for a greater reason: it’s a global icon.
