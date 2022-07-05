Collection

In an ideal world, we would all never buy fast fashion. However, this is just not realistic for everybody. Fashion is exciting and always changing. New trends often attract overconsumption. Many people wear new clothes a handful of times and simply discard them when a trend goes out of style. Most clothing cannot be composted and end up in landfills. The good news is that as a consumer, you have the power to vote with your wallet. Buy fair trade, or as close as you can get to it, and you will be making an immensely positive difference in this world. We hope this guide helps you to do just that.

