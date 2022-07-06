ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Life Lessons Encore: Robert and Barbara Wheeler share their thoughts on America

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Same-Sex Attraction Group Supports LDS Doctrine

A ministry called Beacon provides resources and support for individuals with same-sex attraction in the Rexburg area who want to live their faith. The group’s mission is to “empower individuals experiencing same-sex attraction to authentically and joyfully live the gospel of Jesus Christ and keep sacred covenants.”. The...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Nostalgic treat shop in Shelley undergoing expansion after posting eyebrow-raising sign

SHELLEY – A nostalgic treat shop in Shelley that raised eyebrows last year for posting political signs out front is in the middle of a massive expansion project. #Treats offers a variety of nostalgic sweets from the 1900s, including Abba-Zabas, Coconut Slices, Whistle Pops (which are similar to Toot Sweets from the movie “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”), Black Cows, Bottlecaps and Nickel Nips wax bottles. One of the most popular items is bubble gum cigarettes.
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

LDS church official to speak at BYU-Idaho spring commencement

REXBURG – President Henry B. Eyring, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will address 2,841 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2022 Spring Semester Commencement on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.
REXBURG, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
eastidahonews.com

‘Shark Tank’-like event planned for Pocatello

POCATELLO — Many great business ideas never sprout legs. They wither and die due to a lack of funding. Still, more are forced out of small cities, like Pocatello, to large metros, like Salt Lake City and Boise. Alex Arreola, Lisa Brian and Denis Clijsters, each a business owner...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Rexburg to host 2 free summer concert series

REXBURG — There’s something for everyone as the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department prepares for not one, but two free summer concert series this summer, with performances beginning next week. Between the two series, the public will be treated to performances from vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, a capella groups and...
REXBURG, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons#Encore#United States#Aircraft
eastidahonews.com

Two INL researchers selected as Women of the Year

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Business Review has selected Idaho National Laboratory researchers Jagoda “Jaga” Urban-Klaehn and Johanna Oxstrand as 2022 Women of the Year. Urban-Klaehn and Oxstrand are the latest INL women who have received the award, which annually honors 50 Idaho women for excellence in leadership, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service. They will be honored at a gala banquet Sept. 22 at Boise Centre East.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Robert Scott Jr

Robert Scott, 86, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away of cancer on July 3, 2022, at Lincoln Court. Bob was born on October 5, 1935, in Villisca, Iowa, to Robert Scott and Ruth Fryer Scott. He graduated from Villisca High School and continued his education at the University of Nebraska where he graduated in 1959.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rigby Hot Classic Nights car show thunders into town this weekend

RIGBY — Organizers are busy prepping Rigby City Park for the 2022 edition of the Rigby Hot Classic Night Car Show and Drag Races. This annual celebration of chrome, smoke and noise is set for Saturday, July 9, and will feature hundreds of classic cars, 100-foot drag races staged by Midnight Muscle Car Club, great food vendors and much more.
RIGBY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Hockey rink at Mountain America Center nearing completion

IDAHO FALLS – The hockey rink at the Mountain America Center is starting to take shape. Crews are working to prepare the surface for the concrete pouring, which is slated for July 22 at 3 a.m. The prep work includes the implementation of hot-water piping, sand layering, a “vapor” layering, chill piping, and a refrigeration slab.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls celebrates Independence Day

Thousands of attendees lined the streets of Idaho Falls on Monday to celebrate Independence Day, including many who make the annual trip from out of state. The city celebrated with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Liberty on Parade. Several floats from local businesses, schools and civic organizations traveled through 4th Street by Idaho Falls High School, on to Boulevard and Tautphaus Park.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Free summer meals help curb food insecurity, get kids outside

POCATELLO — On a recent sunny afternoon, kids poured out of minivans, rolled by on skateboards, and pedaled past on their bikes – all of them headed for a free picnic lunch in Pocatello’s Raymond Park. The Summer Food Service Program, as these federally-funded, state-administered free meals...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gallery: Photos from the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been a full day of food and fun at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls. Riverfest at Snake River Landing got underway at noon with entertainment, food vendors and chopper rides with EastIdahoNews.com. Eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival culminates Monday night...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Court ruling limits how Idaho Falls can respond to homeless

For weeks, a homeless camp has sheltered under the gazebo of the Japanese Friendship Garden. Many residents of Idaho Falls have called for the city to remove the individuals. But because of a 2018 court ruling, representatives for the city say there's not much they can do. The post Court ruling limits how Idaho Falls can respond to homeless appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Richard Warner

Richard Alan Warner, 68, of Rigby, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho8.com

Hot winds and temps increasing

This first heat wave of the dog days of summer will be interrupted into the weekend with a slight drop in temperatures, 4-6 degrees. Before that though, the risk of storms is at 50% for Mackay, Challis, Salmon and upper highlands for today. We've already had some heavy storms move through the area very quickly beginning in Mackay this morning. Eastern highlands had some splash-n-dash showers this morning as well and temperatures will hit the upper 80's for mountain communities today. Highs in the valley range from low 90's in IF to mid 90's in Pocatello, with even hotter temperatures for tomorrow and more wind through Saturday. Be heat aware, and use the morning hours for outdoor activities, stay hydrated and recognize the fire danger factors as well. Find some shade, and a/c and check on pets and neighbors without air conditioning, and keep kids safe when outdoors playing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy