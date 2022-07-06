ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Search and Rescue K9s fly high for specialized training

By Mallory Anderson
 2 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO ) -- Over the weekend Search and Rescue K9s from El Paso, Teller, and Fremont Counties were all strapped into harnesses and sent airborne for specialized training .

No, this wasn’t a double-dog dare.

These dogs were rappelling mountains for work.

A rescue dog trains on the Tyrolean system.

“We put the dogs into what's called the 'Tyrolean system,'" said Jay Christianson, Public Information Officer for El Paso County Search and Rescue. "It's really just a way to move something above somewhere where you can't access, to somewhere on the other side... Imagine a river. The easiest way to get a dog used to it, is to actually do it."

A rescue dog trains with its handler on the Tyrolean system.

El Paso County Search and Rescue says knowing how to navigate a climb before an emergency rescue is the key to success.

"The nature of backcountry search and rescue, is that it's backcountry," said Christianson. "We don't know exactly where we're going to go. We've been flown in with our dogs to the summits of mountains to help look for people, then worked our way down. Sometimes you can get yourself in a position where getting yourself out is helpful. Admittedly, it's not a very common thing, but getting the dog into that situation is helpful.”

While most of the dogs thought the Tyrolean Traverse was pretty fun, not all found flying to be a natural skill.

"Some dogs, like my dog, really don't care," said Christianson. "They're really kind of like, 'Hey, I'm up for whatever, it'll be fun!' Some dogs definitely take some practice to get used to it, and there are a lot of steps that we use to try and get them happy about it. Some dogs will never become truly happy about it, but they'll tolerate it.”

A rescue puppy trains on the Tyrolean system.

These dogs are sent out on missions with Search and Rescue to help sniff out missing people, and also human remains.

Crews believe being able to cross any sort of terrain with the K9s will only speed up those missions, and hopefully lead to more searches with happy endings.

"We have K9s who are able to find people after extended periods of time in large areas, and that's specifically what we train them for," said Christianson. "This is a community resource, and Search and Rescue is 100 percent volunteer. They are our dogs as well, and we love to be able to get out in the field and work with them."

Search and Rescue also reminds people in the community that their services are completely free.

"One of the biggest details that we'd like to stress is Search and Rescue in Colorado is 100 percent free to use, so if you are in an emergency or think you're about to be, please do call 911," said Christianson.

For more information about El Paso County Search and Rescue, click here .

The post El Paso County Search and Rescue K9s fly high for specialized training appeared first on KRDO .

