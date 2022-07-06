ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Judge orders Wisconsin investigator not to delete records

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EePUM_0gVsmY2u00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman not delete any records his office has compiled, even if they are not subject to an open records request.

The order from Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost came a week after the liberal government watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit related to Gableman's investigation. The most recent lawsuit sought to stop Gableman from deleting records after he testified in another case that he deleted records that were not responsive to open records requests or useful to his work.

The judge entered a temporary restraining order preventing Gableman from deleting records until after the case can be heard. Judges in two other lawsuits brought by American Oversight have ordered Gableman's office or the state Assembly to stop deleting or destroying records that are responsive to open records requests in those cases.

Gableman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman to investigate the 2020 election, but put the probe on hold in April. President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, a victory that has withstood recounts, multiple state and federal lawsuits, an audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and a report by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. An Associated Press review of Wisconsin and other battleground states also found far too little fraud to have tipped the election for Trump.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Lawsuits#Politics Courts#Politics State#Dane County Circuit#American Oversight#The State Assembly#Republican Assembly#Legislative Audit Bureau#Associated Press
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Beast

Progressive Congresswoman Under Ethics Cloud Loses Seat

House progressives were dealt a defeat on Tuesday as Rep. Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in their member-versus-member matchup in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District’s Democratic primary. Newman, a one-term freshman who came into office after successfully primarying former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D), one of the few anti-abortion...
ILLINOIS STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy